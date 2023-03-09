Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 2,055,500 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4,177.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,055,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $79,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

VZ stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

