Twinbeech Capital LP Raises Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,289 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and sold 5,221,973 shares worth $161,492,492. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Management Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

ARES opened at $83.29 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 287.06%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

