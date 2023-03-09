Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.