Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 237,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of LKQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after buying an additional 1,778,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LKQ by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,473,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,806,932.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.