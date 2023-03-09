Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $10.69 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 940,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.22% of Norwegian Cruise Line at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 470.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,397,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 167,179.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

