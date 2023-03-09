Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $10.69 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 940,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.22% of Norwegian Cruise Line at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 470.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,397,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 167,179.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.
