Twinbeech Capital LP Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 401.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,044 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in NetEase by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $83.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.48.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

