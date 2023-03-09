Twinbeech Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,587 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Celanese worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Celanese by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after acquiring an additional 192,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

