Twinbeech Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2,254.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,133 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 986.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $85.34 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

