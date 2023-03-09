Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 366,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,909,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,423 shares in the company, valued at $742,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,915,586 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $76.94.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

