Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires 299,410 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 638.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,410 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth $996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after acquiring an additional 536,373 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 308,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 55.2% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $255,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
