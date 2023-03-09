Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires 299,410 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 638.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,410 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth $996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after acquiring an additional 536,373 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 308,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 55.2% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $255,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

