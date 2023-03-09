Tweedy Browne Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,363,357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,656,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,602,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,473,473. The firm has a market cap of $223.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

