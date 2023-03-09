Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $31.54 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,223,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 44,840 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.4% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.84. 16,531,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,185,605. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

