Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $130.89 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares during the period. FMC makes up about 5.8% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned approximately 0.98% of FMC worth $130,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,576,000 after purchasing an additional 99,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,062,000 after purchasing an additional 209,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in FMC by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,566,000 after acquiring an additional 398,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.61. 95,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.69. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

