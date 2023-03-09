Tweedy Browne Co LLC Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. American Express comprises 0.7% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,590 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in American Express by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 858,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $115,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in American Express by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 510,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after acquiring an additional 294,500 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Stock Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.40. 1,231,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,065. The stock has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.06. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $194.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

