Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,936 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 11.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Lennar by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $109.28. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.55.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.