Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $121.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 110.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

