Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 144 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.13 and its 200 day moving average is $130.19. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

