Trust Asset Management LLC Has $214,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,199 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after buying an additional 1,780,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after buying an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,202,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

HBAN opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

