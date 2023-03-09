Trust Asset Management LLC Has $175,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after buying an additional 2,153,397 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,362,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,101,000 after buying an additional 2,134,643 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,542 shares of company stock worth $1,878,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.