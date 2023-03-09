Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and $0.71 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,538.61 or 0.07076644 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00069859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00028170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00050097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000934 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

