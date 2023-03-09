Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Insider Jonathan Flood Sells 29,356 Shares of Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $455,311.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TROX opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tronox by 117.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

