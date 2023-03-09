TRON (TRX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $219.90 Million

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and approximately $219.90 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006442 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004520 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002031 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,321,525,633 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

