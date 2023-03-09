Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.07 and last traded at $57.07. Approximately 29,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 166,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Company Profile

In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 2,421 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.78 per share, with a total value of $132,622.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,967.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,982 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

