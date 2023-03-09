Tribe Achieves Market Cap of $116.25 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. Tribe has a total market cap of $116.25 million and approximately $493,074.73 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001198 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tribe has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tribe Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

