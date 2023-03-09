Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Acadia Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 51.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 87.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.