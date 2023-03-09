Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Acadia Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 51.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 87.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

