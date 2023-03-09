Trexquant Investment LP Takes $7.64 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $446.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

