Trexquant Investment LP Sells 129,840 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129,840 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7,016.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE MPC opened at $127.87 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average of $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.