Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,864 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Zillow Group stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,509.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,509.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,837 shares of company stock worth $1,910,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

