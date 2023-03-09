Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1,038.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.
Insider Activity
Southern Price Performance
NYSE:SO opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.
Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Southern Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.
Southern Profile
The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.
