Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 2,245 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $830.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $824.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $791.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.