Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 22,165 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 131.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after buying an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its stake in CDW by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

CDW Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CDW opened at $199.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.30.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.



