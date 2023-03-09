Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.18 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,609 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

