Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,472 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $44.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HWM. Benchmark cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.