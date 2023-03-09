Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 89,486 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $31.45 on Thursday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

See Also

