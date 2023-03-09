Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 72,150 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 407.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,150 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $112.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 138.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,134 shares of company stock worth $17,839,912. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

