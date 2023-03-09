Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 122,193 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,193 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,477,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,587,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $656,848.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,160 over the last 90 days. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

