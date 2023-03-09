Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Tremor International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Tremor International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $458.08 million, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.90. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $16.73.
Institutional Trading of Tremor International
About Tremor International
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TRMR)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.