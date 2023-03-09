Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Tremor International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $458.08 million, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.90. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $16.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tremor International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

