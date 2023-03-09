Trek Financial LLC Sells 86 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $173.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.47 and a 200 day moving average of $175.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

