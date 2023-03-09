Trek Financial LLC Sells 842 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.3 %

GD opened at $227.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.55. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

