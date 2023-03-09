Trek Financial LLC Sells 253 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -6.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

