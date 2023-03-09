Trek Financial LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 90.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

UPS opened at $184.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.14. The company has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

