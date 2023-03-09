Trek Financial LLC Sells 13,893 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trek Financial LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,893 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 186.4% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.8% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,071. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $201.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

