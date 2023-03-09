Trek Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $112.69 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.