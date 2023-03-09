Trek Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $632.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $588.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.17. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.89.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

