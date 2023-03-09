Trek Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Service Co. International by 1,076.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,606. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

