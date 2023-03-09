Trek Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,129 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,699,000 after buying an additional 61,656 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,535,000 after buying an additional 73,104 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.49.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

