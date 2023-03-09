Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 161,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.03. 3,527,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,463,100. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.