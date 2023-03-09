Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 161,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
BKLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.03. 3,527,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,463,100. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.97.
About Invesco Senior Loan ETF
The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
