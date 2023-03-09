Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 335 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 340,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.43. 783,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.