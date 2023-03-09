Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $59.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 227,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,281,000 after buying an additional 127,314 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Stories

