Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.42. 2,715,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 24,300,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.